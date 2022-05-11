Lt Gen Aujla assumes charge as Chinar Corps Commander

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Tuesday assumed command of the strategic Kashmir-based Chinar Corps.

Lt Gen Aujla took over from Lt Gen D P Pandey who relinquished charge of the Chinar Corps on Monday, a defence spokesman said here.

On taking over the command, the new corps commander paid homage at the Chinar Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Aujla interacted with troops and exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in Pursuit of Peace and Stability in Kashmir’.

He asked all combatants to take additional steps required to connect with citizens in order to jointly work towards the common cause.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1987 and has had an illustrious military career spanning 35 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments, the spokesman said.

“As Brigade Major, the General Officer has served in the desert sector during Operation Parakram’. He has served as Brigadier General Staff in Chinar Corps and Major General General Staff in Northern Command during turmoil years in Kashmir wherein he was solely responsible for the Counter Terrorism operations,” the spokesman added.

In his command tenures, Aujla has commanded a Rajputana Rifles Battalion in Desert. As Brigade Commander at Pharkian Brigade, he has served along Line of Control before he took over as General Officer Commanding Vajra Division in Kashmir.

“The General Officer has an incisive understanding of Jammu & Kashmir, having served here for multiple tenures since 1987,” he said.

He is a postgraduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Higher Command Course, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

Prior to this appointment, Lt Gen ADS Aujla held an important appointment at Army Headquarters in Director General of Information Technology (DG IT).

Lt Gen Aujla conveyed his greetings to the citizens of Kashmir and reiterated his commitment to closely work with various instruments of civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction at the improved security parameters in the Valley and is optimistic that even the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control will further enable improvement of overall security situation. PTI

