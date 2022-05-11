Stray dogs kill 14 sheep in Kangan

Locals say terror of dogs has made their life difficult

SRINAGAR: As many as 14 sheep were killed and a dozen others injured in stray dog attacks in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident took place at Surfraw Gund area of Ganderbal district. Neighbours of the shepherd said that about 15-20 dogs barged into the cowshed of Mubarak Ahamd Raina at night and killed 14 sheep and wounded 12 others. They said the locals woke up hearing loud cries of animals and were shocked to see some sheep running helter-skelter and some writhing in pain lying in a pool of blood.

“We picked some sticks to chase the dogs away,” he said.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Development Block Haknar, Dr Khalid Omer said a pack of dogs had attacked the flock of sheep and killed 14 sheep on the spot and injured another 15.

“Those injuries were surgically corrected by me and necessary antiseptic dressing were given to other animals with minor injuries,” the doctor said.

He said medication including antibiotics, painkiller and anti-rabies vaccine were given to all injured animals.

“I and my staff will be visiting daily for necessary treatment and dressing,” Dr Khald said.

Locals sought compensation from the district administration to the victim. They also alleged that the district administration has done nothing to check the stray dog population that has grown exponentially over the months.

The inhabitants of various localities including Gund, Kullan , Rayil, Haknar, Fraw, Sumbal, and Hariginwan here demanded redressal of their genuine grievances.

Residents of these areas said that the population of stray dogs has increased manifold in past few months. The locals here in Haknar Gund allege dogs are being ferried from the summer capital (Srinagar) and freed in their villages. While the dogs have been a cause of terror for every resident here, locals say that children and women in the town have been worst affected.

They said they are living under threat due to the dog menace, cannot move freely on roads and go to mosque during wee hours.

“The menace of stray dogs in our area has become a cause of concern not only for residents but also for the authorities who have so far failed to put a check on their growing population. The authorities must immediately come to our rescue at the earliest and save us from this dog menace,” said a social activist.

