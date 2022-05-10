Shopian encounter: Civilian succumbs, militants manage to flee

Srinaga: A civilian who was injured during initial stage of encounter at Pandoshan area of Shopian has succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

An official said that a civilian namely Shahid Gani Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar resident of Pandoshan Shopian has succumbed to his injuries at 92 base hospital Srinagar.

He said on Monday evening that two civilians were injured during the initial exchange of fire.

He added that both were airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar however, Shahid succumbed while as condition of another civilian Shoaib Ah Mantoo and solider Sanjeev Das is said to be stable.

He added that operation has been called off as militants have managed to escape during initial stage of encounter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print