4 die as strong winds, cloudburst hit Valley

Several houses sustain damages, MeT predicts rise in temp for next 2 days, rains from May 12

Srinagar: At least four persons including a woman from Southern district of Kashmir and three non-locals were killed due to gusty winds and cloudburst in Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said that the rooftops of several houses and sheds were damaged while many trees were uprooted due to the windstorm in several parts of Kashmir, especially in northern districts.

A woman was killed after she came under a roof sheet during a heavy windstorm near Petrol pump at Batengoo area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. An official identified the deceased lady as Meenu Jan (34), wife of Khursheed Ahmad Gareeb of Batengoo Anantnag.

After she came under a roof sheet, she was shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment where doctors declared her dead, officials said.

Moreover, three non-local labourers including mother and her two sons were killed after a cloudburst hit a brick kiln at Chandapora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Medical Superintendent District hospital Budgam, Dr Ayoub told KNO that they have received three bodies at the hospital and identified them as Bure, wife of Saleem Mansoori (45), her two sons Kaiser Mansoori (20) and Mohammad Rayees (20)—residents of Bareli Uttar Pradesh.

However, a 25-year-old lady sustained injuries in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after a rooftop of a guard room at Ziyarat Shah Sadiq Qalandar Lar was damaged due to strong winds.

The woman was identified as Shakeela Bano, wife of Firdous Ahmad Mir of Lar, who was shifted to PHC Lar where from she was referred to SKIMS, Soura for further treatment.

In the windstorm, the rooftops of several houses and cowsheds got damaged in Lar, Serch, Kujjar and other areas of Ganderbal district.

The roof top of house belonging to Ali Muhammad Wani, son of Ghulam Nabi Wani was damaged at Wayil area of Ganderbal. However, no loss of life was reported.

Meanwhile, a massive windstorm coupled with rains swept parts of north Kashmir, blowing away roofs of several residential, commercial structures and uprooted trees.

Reports reaching here said that dozens of residential houses, electric transmission lines got damaged while trees were uprooted due to strong winds in several areas of north Kashmir including Sopore and Bandipora.

At several areas heavy hailstorms also wreaked havoc on fruit bearing orchard trees while the traffic movement on interior roads were also halted after many trees fell on ground due to strong winds.

The rooftops of several houses and cowsheds were damaged in Khimber, Chatterhama, Burzuhama, Syedpora Hamchi and Wanihama areas of Srinagar.

Reports said that that power supply also got affected as strong winds damaged transmission lines and uprooted electric poles at several places in these areas.

Moreover, Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of a rise in maximum temperature in Jammu division and Kashmir parts, especially in northern districts in the next two days.

He, however, said that there is a possibility of lights rains from May 12-13, which will bring respite from the soaring temperature.

—KNO

