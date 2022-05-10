Stray dogs kill 13 sheep in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a herd of 13 sheep which were kept at a cow shed in Ganiwan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Locals said pack of stray dogs barged into the cow shed of Mubarak Ahmad Raina and killed 13 sheep and on the spot and left another 14 critically injured.

Raina said that dozen sheep were present in the shed at the time of attack that took place during the intervening night

A team from the Sheep Husbandry Department reached the spot and took the injured sheep to a nearby facility for treatment.

Officials from sheep husbandry said that injured sheep are being treated at the veterinary and after that they have to submit a factual position of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print