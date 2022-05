Poonch): Security forces have busted a militant hideout during a search operation launched in forest area of Poonch’s Surankote sub division.

Officials said that army and police launched a joint search operation in forest area near Dehra Ki Gali.

“A militant hideout has been busted during search operation. Some ammunition and some other usable material including footwear have been seized.” the officials said.

They added that searches in the area are going on—(KNO)

