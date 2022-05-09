Lt Gen A S Aujla Takes Over Command Of 15 Corps

Srinagar: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla took over the command of the strategic Kashmir based 15 Corps from Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey at Corps headquarters on Monday.

Aujla succeeded Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant.

Aujla belongs to the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and commanded the 15th battalion of the infantry regiment.

According to an army statement, the tenure of Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey has been defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control, as well as in hinterland. “With the Civil Administration and Security Forces synergizing their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, (militancy) is on decline with assessed residual (militant) numbers reduced to an all-time low,” defence ministry spokesman based here said.

“A dynamic deployment along the Line of Control integrated by technical intelligence and robust anti-infiltration grid ensured drastically reduced infiltration. The opportunity afforded by the Ceasefire Violation agreement resulted in renewed attempts to bring succour to the local population residing along the Line of Control,” he said, adding, “In the hinterland, all elements of Security Forces were synergized to break the cycle of violence. Relentless operations, in tandem with Jammu & Kashmir Police and other CAPFs, based on hard intelligence were carried out to neutralise (militants), with minimum collateral damage and zero civilian fatalities.”

The approach, the spokesman said, also included outreach to families, including those of active militants to minimise recruitment and induce surrenders amongst local militants. “Various programmes were incorporated to stymie the radicalisation and incitement being carried out by White Collar (militants) to misguide and force the youth of Kashmir onto the path of violence. The conflict entrepreneurs were targeted, while simultaneously engaging youth through various initiatives, extending myriad platforms to showcase their talent, ranging from sports to cultural arenas,” he said, adding, “The efforts have borne fruits, with the terrorists’ number dwindling to an all-time low of 150.”

