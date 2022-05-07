Distt Admin Kulgam to hold series of tourism festivals at unexplored tourist destinations

KULGAM: Continuing its endeavors to promote unexplored tourist destination of Kulgam, the District Administration Kulgam is going to hold series of tourism festivals at various unexplored tourist destination of the district this year.
This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr .Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat during a meeting of officers held here under his chairmanship to review arrangements for Panchanpatri Festival scheduled to be held on 14th of May.
During the meeting, arrangements for different activities including establishment of stalls, Sports activities, cultural programme and other activities were reviewed.
The DC directed all the concerned officers to ensure fool proof arrangements to make Panchanpatri festival event attractive and successful.
The meeting was attended by CEO- ADA, ADC, ACR, DFO, Tehsildars, TO, DYS&SO, and other officers.
