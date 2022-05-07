Ramban gears up to host Culture and Craft Festival

DC discusses arrangements with stakeholder Departments
RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam today chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the arrangements for Culture and Craft Festival being organized by the Department of Culture, J&K at Ramban as per schedule.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal Sharma; GM DIC Vishwajeet; ACD Zameer Rishu; CEO, Dev Anand; Dy. DEO, Lal Chand; ACP, Swran Singh, Dy, CMO and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed different arrangements in detail and each stakeholder department was assigned tasks for hosting the Craft Festival in district Ramban
The DC instructed Jal Shakti and JPDCL to make arrangements for uninterrupted power and water supply, while the health department was asked to make available healthcare facilities at the venue site.
The DC directed the stakeholder departments to make all necessary arrangements well in time.
The Executive Officer Municipal Council was instructed to make available mobile toilets at the venue and ensure cleanliness in and around the site. The Police and Traffic departments were also asked to provide foolproof security and traffic arrangements during the festival.