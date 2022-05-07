‘Old Skool Gym’ inaugurated at Baramulla

Srinagar: The Old Skool Gym, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, was thrown open in Baramulla town on Thursday.

Spread over 2000 square feet, the gym is equipped with all high end body building and cardio equipments for the fitness lovers of the town.

The old skool gym is owned by Faisal Farooq, an MBA passout and Bhat Anique, both residents of Baramulla.

The gym has come with the latest machinery like abb coaster, roving, treadmills, smith machine, butterfly, Plain bench and other machines as well. The Gym also has a spate space for the martial arts and kick boxing lovers.

Housed in two floors of a building, the Old Skool Gym got a massive response on its inauguration. People from almost all the age groups attended the inauguration ceremony of the gym and encouraged the young owners for coming up with such a state-of the art facility in the town.

Faisal Farooq, a 27 year old from Sher Bagh area of Baramulla town is into the field of bodybuilding and fitness for last more than a decade. With his experience and know how about the body building Faisal has earned a name and reputation in body building.

“I was in 9th standard when I developed passion for body building. I stepped into this field almost 15 years ago,” Faisal Farooq said.

In the past Faisal has been a fitness trainer and has also participated in bodybuilding competitions as well. “Opening my own gym as a facility for youth in town was my passion. With the support of my parents and friends particularly my Co-owner I accomplished it,” he said.

With the opening of Old Skool Gym, the town got sixth new fitness centre in last not more than four years. At present there are around a dozen gym centres located within the radius of not more than four kilometers of the town.

