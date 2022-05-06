Police solves burglary case in Baramulla, accused arrested

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession.

Police Station Tangmarg received a complaint from Fayaz Ahmad Lone son of Ab Majeed Lone resident of Maheen Tangmarg stating therein that during the intervening night of 2nd-3rd May 2022, some unknown burglars have barged into his shop and stolen away mobile phones, mobile accessories and laptops worth lakhs from the shop.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 37/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation was started.

During the course of investigation, a special investigation police team led by SHO PS Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg was constituted. By using all available means and modern technical gadgets including analysing CCTVs installed in the market, officers zeroed in on a suspect identified as Owais Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rasheed resident of Ferozpora Tangmarg. When officers spoke to him they learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen property worth lakhs have been recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where remain in custody.

Further investigation into the case is going.

Community members have appreciated the efforts made by the Police for cracking the burglary case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print