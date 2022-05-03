Realises fine of Rs 2.5 lakh, seals 17 shops in Pulwama

PULWAMA: During the holy month of Ramadan, the Enforcement Squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department Pulwama has realised a record fine of more than Rs. 2.5 lacs besides, seizure of 17 establishments of gross violations in the month so far.
The action was taken against the erring during market checking drives conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and Director FCS&CA Dept Kashmir.
The Assistant Director FCS&CA Pulwama constituted multiple market checking squads in different tehsils of the district under supervision of District enforcement squad who have been inspecting different establishments especially Mutton shops, Poultry shops, bakery and confectionery shops in length and breadth of the district to check/stop overpricing, black marketing etc in coordination with the Tehsil Administration.
Different enforcement squads are inspecting main markets continuously and if there is any complaint a swift action is taken against the defaulters.
The Department has asked people to cooperate with its Officials so that Govt. fixed rates are enforced in the whole district.
