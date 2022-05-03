FCS&CA Kashmir recovers fine of Rs. 1.63 lakh from erring shopkeepers

Seals two Shops, lodges one FIR
SRINAGAR: The Enforcement squad of Food ~Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department under the leadership of its Director, Abdul Salam Mir along with Assistant Director Enforcement Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Wani conducted market checking drive of various areas of Srinagar City including Residency Road, Rawalpora, Mahraj Bazar, H.S.H Street, Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan, Theed, Brain, Boulevard road, Soura, Qamarwari, Shalteng, Lal Bazar, Bota Kadal, Dargah.
The checking was aimed at to ensure availability of quality products and to curb black marketing and profiteering on essential commodities.
During market checking 94 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs. 1, 63,300 has been collected as fine from 36 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The team also interacted with the consumers and the complaints received have been solved on spot as well. The people have been asked to co-operate with the enforcement team for lodging their complaints.
Moreover, the erring lot has been reprimanded to remain careful in future. The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well and whosoever found violating the norms will be brought to justice. In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011.