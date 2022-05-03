6 shops sealed, many fined for violating norms in Ladhoo, Shaar, Khrew Pampore

PAMPORE: Six shops were sealed and many fined for violating norms at Ladhoo, Shaar and Khrew areas of Pampore town in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday during a market checking drive.

The market drive was carried out by Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din along with officials from Revenue and department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA).

The checking was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary.

Carried out Market Checking at Ladhoo, Shaar and Khrew area of Pampore Tehsil.

During the checking, a team inspection of various business establishments including vegetable, fruit sellers, Meat Shops, Kiryana, Bakery, hotels and others, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that six shops were sealed and rupees 7400 weee realised as fine from shopkeepers for violations .

” The erring shopkeepers were found following unhygienic conditions, resorting to overpricing, hoarding of LPG Cylinders and sale of firecrackers on large scale,” he said, adding that Tehsil administration Pampore has already stayed sale and brushing of fire crackers in the Tehsil.

He said that an order has already been issued wherein people were appealed not to burst fire crackers on Eid ul Fitr and shopkeepers were asked not to sell fire crackers.

Meanwhile, The Enforcement Squad of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department Pulwama has been on toes to implement Government prescribed rates in the markets of District Pulwama during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary and Director FCS&CA Dept Kashmir, Assistant Director FCS& CA Pulwama Sheikh Enayat Ahmad constituted multiple market checking squads in different tehsils of the district under supervision of District enforcement squad who have been inspecting different establishmens especially Mutton shops, Poultry shops, bakery and confectionery shops in length and breadth of the district to check/stop overpricing, black marketing etc in coordination with the Tehsil Administration, officials from FCS&CA Pulwama officials told Kashmir Reader. As a result,the department has able to realise a record fine of more than 2.5 lacs , besides,seizure of 17 establishments of gross violators in the month so far.

Different enforcement squads are inspecting main markets continuously and if there in any complaint a swift action is taken against the defaulters.

The Department has asked people to cooperate with its Officials so that Government fixed rates are enforced in whole District.

