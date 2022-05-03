DC Srinagar greets people on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has conveyed warmest Wishes to people of Jammu and Kashmir particularly of Srinagar District on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Deputy Commissioner in his message said that this Eid is first of its kind in last three years of the Pandemic where people will meet and greet each other and share joy of the festival. He added while people are delighted to celebrate the completion of Ramadan, the spirit should continue throughout the year.
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of fasting and prayer. This time of self-reflection reminds us that the core values of charity, cooperation and compassion drive humanity on this planet.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed hope that as Ramadan draws to a close, let us hold on to the spirit of steadfastness throughout the year to achieve our common goals of self-actualisation, peace and prosperity.