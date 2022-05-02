Grenade recovered from soldier’s luggage at Srinagar airport, detained

Budgam: A soldier was detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Monday after airport security recovered a hand grenade from his baggage.

Official sources said that during screening at the drop gate of the Srinagar International Airport, one HE (high explosive) hand grenade was recovered from the baggage of army personnel who was proceeding on leave and was immediately detained for questioning.

The soldier has been identified as Balaji Sompath of 42 RR and he has been handed over to police post Humhama and further investigation has been launched in this regard, official said—(KNO)

