Despite outages, J&K Bank’s digital channels record over 2 million transactions worth Rs 1,082 crore

SRINAGAR: Despite intermittent outages, J&K Bank’s digital and alternate channels have recorded 2 million transactions amounting to whopping Rs 1082 Crores in last 36 hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Bank’s President IT said, “While we feel delighted in having successfully served lakhs of our esteemed customers ahead of this auspicious Eid occasion, we equally feel pained for having not been able to come up to the expectations of a section of our valuable customers, who experienced failed transactions or time-outs due to unprecedented high usage of the digital channels. Although the services have been restored by our dedicated team of IT professionals working overnight to resolve the issue, however, we feel duty bound to regret deeply the inconvenience the outages have caused to many of our customers.”

“Further, let me assure you that the entire situation is being monitored at the highest level in the Bank and necessary measures are already afoot to ensure that our valuable customers don’t have to face any such situation in future. As of now, our mobile banking application, ATMs and all other digital channels are up and running for the convenience of our customers”, he added.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the reported instances of time outs or transaction failures due to huge number of database hits generated by the unprecedented high usage of the application, J&K Bank’s Digital and Alternate Channels have successfully processed over 2 million transactions since Saturday morning till Sunday 12.30 pm.

As per the data, Bank’s Mobile application mPay alone has processed over 6.12 Lac successful transactions since Saturday morning till Sunday 12.30 pm resulting in the transfer of money amounting to Rs 555.25 Crores. The ATMs have also witnessed huge customer footfall throughout the Saturday and Sunday morning dispensing Rs 326.21 Crores of cash in over 4.39 Lac successful transactions. Besides, under the Bank’s UPI services, payments amounting to Rs 182.65 Cr have been made in 7.81 Lac transactions, while as, an amount of Rs 23.40 Crore has been transacted in purchases through PoS and e-Commerce channels of the Bank during the period in over 2.24 Lac successful transactions.

The data excludes the digital payment transactions made through NEFT and RTGS modes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print