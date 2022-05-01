Oil tanker driver killed in Zojila road mishap

Srinagar: The driver of an oil tanker died on the spot after the vehicle he was driving lost control and rolled down into a deep gorge along Zojila axis on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Sunday morning.

An official said that a tanker bearing registration number PB08CP/0866 onway towards Kargil skidded off the road at India Gate on Zojila axis and fell down into deep george resulting on spot death of driver.

The driver has been identified as Muzafar Iqbal s/o Mohd Iqbal R/o Kewal Budal of Rajouri. Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case in this regard—(KNO)

