Dry Weather Forecast For 24 Hours, Light Rain On May 3 In J&K

Srinagar, ): Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in next 24 hours and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm on May 3, night temperatures recorded a slight drop most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.2°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 5.8°C last night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.7°C against 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

While 4.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.4°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.7°C against 23.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 4.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 14.7°C and Bhaderwah 10.2°C, the official said.

“Mainly dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm is expected on May 3,” the weatherman said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print