Dry Weather Forecast For 24 Hours, Light Rain On May 3 In J&K

Srinagar, ): Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in next 24 hours and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm on May 3, night temperatures recorded a slight drop most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.2°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 5.8°C last night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.7°C against 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said.
While 4.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.4°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 26.7°C against 23.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 4.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 14.7°C and Bhaderwah 10.2°C, the official said.
“Mainly dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm is expected on May 3,” the weatherman said. (GNS)