Selected Hajj Pilgrims Asked to Deposit Advance Payment Upto May 6

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee has asked the selected applicants for Hajj 2022 to deposit payment in tune of rupees 81,000 each as advance amount.

“As per the communication received from Haj Committee of India, all the selected pilgrims are hereby asked to deposit Advance Haj Amount of Rs.81,000/-each upto 6th May, 2022 positively”, reads a notification by the Hajj Committee.

The Committee has provided modes of payment which include; Online at i.e. https://hajcommittee.gov.in or; In Haj Committee of India Account maintained with SBI or account maintained with UBI through any branch of SBI/UBI having Core banking system by using unique Bank Reference Number in the Specified pay-in-slip on website or By cheque of any branch of SBI/UBI in the respective Bank.

In addition the pilgrims of Kashmir Division, as per the notification, are also advised to deposit copy of Pay-in-slip for Rs.81,000/- each, Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate (as per the format available on website www.hajcommittee.gov.in or www.jkshc.org.) and Original Machine readable Passport.

Notably lucky draws for Hajj 2022 were announced today afternoon on the directions of the Hajj Committee of India (HCI). (GNS)

