Admin Asks Jamia Masjid Managing Body To Hold Eid Prayers At 7 a.m

Srinagar: Having disallowed Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid , the authorities have asked the managing body of the grand mosque to hold Eid-ul-fitr prayers at 7 a.m. to allow it handle any law and order promblem “efficiently”.

Official sources said that Police and Administration had meeting with the Anjuman-e-Auqaaf Jamia Masjid Nowhatta Srinagar today regarding conduct of Eid Ul Fitr prayers.

Among addressing other issues, the committee was requested to schedule the prayers at 7:00 am on the day of Eid to handle the situation “efficiently in case of any Law & Order problems and to ensure public safety and security.”

They said there had been umpteen evidence of episodes in the past erupting into “law & order problems by miscreants compelling authorities to act in the interest of public safety and security.”

The Intizamia committee of Jamia Masjid has sought time till evening today of 30.04.2022 to take a decision at their level, they added. (GNS)

