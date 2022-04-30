Banning prayers at Jamia Masjid regrettable: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar condemned the forcible restrictions on Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid on the auspicious and blessed occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, terming it extremely sad and unfortunate. Shab-e-Qadr prayers were also not allowed last night at the grand mosque.
The Anjuman in a statement said that on the blessed occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, people from nook and corner of the valley throng the Jamia Masjid Srinagar to offer prayers, seek spiritual elevation and benefit from the sermon of the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, who is under house arrest since 5 August 2019.
“However, unfortunately, the authorities once again demonstrated their dictatorship and not only interfered in religious affairs but also hurt the religious sentiments of the people,” it said.
The statement said that all sections of the people – elders, women and youth – were outraged over the regrettable practice of repeated closing of historic Jamia Masjid by the authorities on various pretexts.
Meanwhile, Imams and Khateebs across the valley’s mosques, shrines and imambarahs expressed deep regret over the ban on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar and the three-year-long detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.
