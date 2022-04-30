Army trooper killed, 2 injured in Ganderbal road accident

Ganderbal: An army soldier was killed and two others injured when an army vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Gadribal Ganiwan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Saturday.

Official sources said ) that the army bus was vehicle part of a convoy that turned turtle near Masjid Mode Sumbal Bala Gund area of Kangan.

In the accident, one soldier died on the spot death while two soldiers were injured.

Both the injured were shifted to hospital and are under treatment, an official said—(KNO)

