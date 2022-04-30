27-yr-old Tangmarg youth killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: A 27-year-old youth from Tangmarg area was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Saturday while the family here has appealed the Lieutenant Governor led administration in Jammu and Kashmir to help them in returning the body for last rites.

A youth identified as Muhammed Yunis Mir, son of Muhammad Saidullah Mir of Goigam Tehsil Kwarhama Tangmarg has died in a road accident at Gizan in Saudi Arabia at around 03:30 AM when he was returning his accomodation after offering Tahjud prayers.

Mi, who was the sole bread earner of his family, was working as coffee boy at a restaurant namely Alaman.

The family appealed the administration to help them in returning the body of the deceased youth.

“We appeal the administration especially Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to help in returning the body of our beloved for last rites,” the relatives of deceased said—(KNO)

