MMU asks Imams, Khateebs to register ‘strong protest’

Srinagar: Leading members of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement have expressed strong resentment over the administration’s decision of once again disallowing prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar on the blessed occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul Vida.

The statement strongly condemned the authorities for repeatedly closing down Kashmir’s largest place of worship for prayers and Fridays, saying these are purely religious acts in which thousands of Muslims from all over the valley take part.

It said the religious sentiments of millions of people of Jammu and Kashmir are connected with the Jamia Masjid Srinagar, which is the centre of guidance and spirituality, and the Muslims of the region have an emotional attachment with the centuries-old grand mosque.

“Moreover, during the holy month of Ramadan, people from various districts of the valley turn to this historic place of worship and prostrate before Allah Almighty. However, the administration’s offensive has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The Majlis-e-Ulema has decided that on the occasions of Jumat-ul Vida, religious scholars, preachers and imams will not only protest against the blockade of the Jamia Masjid Srinagar but will also condemn the administration’s arbitrary action in the strongest words, and demand the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the statement said.

Also, the MMU termed it very unfortunate and condemned the authorities of a school in Baramulla for issuing an order wherein they had asked female staff not to wear hijab. The MMU said that Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim-majority state and such orders are unacceptable.

