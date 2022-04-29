Disallowing Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid unacceptable: PAGD

Srinagar: The directive of the administration to not allow congregational prayers on the holy occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida at Jamia Masjid Srinagar is highly deplorable, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said on Thursday.
The authorities, according to reports, have asked the managing body of the Jamia Masjid not to allow congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadar and Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at the mosque.
“Since this amounts to direct interference in people’s religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible,” the PAGD said in a statement.
The PAGD urged the government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer the prayers.
