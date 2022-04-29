MeT forecasts light ‘late afternoon’ rain in 48 hours, another spell from May 3-5 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman forecast light rain at isolated places towards afternoon today and tomorrow as well as scattered to widespread moderate spell during May 3-5 in Kashmir Valley.

“At present, weather is generally cloudy throughout Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu,” a meteorological department official said on Friday.

“(There is) no large change. A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir towards late afternoon, today n tomorrow,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any significant weather.”

He said a Western Disturbance (WD) was most likely to cause scattered to widespread moderate rain and snow during May 3-5. “The forecast is being monitored closely, as it may change as the day comes nearer.”

The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.5°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 6.4°C last night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the district, the official said .

Jammu recorded a low of 30.0°C against 23.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 8.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 12.6°C and Bhaderwah 13.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

