3 militant associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Police in Kupwara have arrested three ‘militant associates’ involved in cross-LoC smuggling and transportation of arms & ammunition.
“Based on specific information about a terrorist associate module working for terrorist organisations operating in Valley & involved in smuggling of arms & ammunition from across the LoC to be made available to the terrorists involved in spreading terror activities in the Valley, a police team led by SHO PS Karnah under the supervision of DySP PC Kupwara Syed Majeed arrested three persons from different locations. They have been identified as Mohd Amir, son of Mohd Shakoor Kalas, Nisar Ahmad, son of Manzoor Kalas, both residents of Hajitra Karnah, and Kafeel Ahmad, son of Late Abdul Rehman Bhat, resident of Sudhpora Karnah,” the police said in a statement.
“During questioning, the trio revealed that they are involved in smuggling of arms & ammunition from across the LoC to further make it available to the active terrorists operating in the Valley. On their disclosure, so far 01 Chinese pistol alongwith a magazine and 14 live cartridges have been recovered. The investigation is going on,” the statement added.