Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that 62 militants have been killed so far this year in Kashmir Valley.

In a tweet, he said 39 of the militants were from Lashker-e-Toiba, 15 from Jash-e-Mohammad , six from Hizb-ul-Muajhideen and two from Al-Badr.

“Among them, 47 were locals and 15 foreign militants,” said the IGP Kashmir. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print