Night Temp Rises Amid Light Rain Forecast Tomorrow

Srinagar: While there is forecast for a brief spell of light rain and thunderstorm tomorrow, night temperature recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department offical said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.2°C against 10.4°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.9°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.6°C against 7.9°C on the previous night. It was 3.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 3.8°C last night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.0°C against 5.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.6°C against 7.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.9°C against 21.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 11.6°C, Batote 16.1°C and Bhaderwah 13.2°C, the official said.

“A brief spell of light Rain/Thunderstorm is likely on (April) 29-30th,” the official said. “(There is) no forecast of any significant weather for next one week.” (GNS)

