Pulwama Encounter:Unidentified militant killed operation underway

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Mitrigam area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, an official said.

A top police officer while confirming that one militant has been killed as the body is visibily lying near the encounter site. However identity is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is in progress in the area.

Meanwhile earlier quoting IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted, ” 2-3 militants including foreign militant of JeM outfit trapped inside cordon. Ops was halted for evacuation of civilians. 01 soldier injured. Precautions being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped militants will be neutralised at the earliest”.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

