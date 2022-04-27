Driver Killed After Load Carrier Turns Turtle In Bandipora’s Naidkhai

Bandipora: An 18-year-old driver was killed after a load carrier he was driving in turned turtle in Naidkhai village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said said that a load carrier bearing registration number JK05-0148 being driven by one Burhan Bashir, turned turtle near Manzpora Naidkhai, resulting into serious injuries to the driver. Soon after the incident, the injured was immediately rushed to CHC Sumbal for treatment.

However, Medical Superintendent, CHC Sumbal, Dr. Muzzaffar Khan said that driver was declared brought dead.

He identified the deceased as Burhan Ahmad Mir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Gulabwari Naidkhai.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

