Power Crisis Likely To Ease As J&K Govt Announces Allotting Of Additional 207MW Power By GoI

Srinagar: The worst power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to ease as 207MW additional power has been allocated to J&K by government of India, officials said on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union Ministry of Power will “substantially” increase the availability of power in J&K.

“Power crises in J&K: GoI has allocated 207MW additional power to UT of J&K. Principal Secretary, to HLG & PDD, Nitishwar Kumar said, the order issued by the Union Ministry of Power will substantially increase the availability of power in J&K,” government said in a tweet. (GNS)

