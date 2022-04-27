10 JKAS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: Government on Wednesday ordered transfer of ten JKAS officer in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by government, Akhtar Hussain Qazi, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, relieving Mohammad Ashfaq, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda of the additional charge of the post.

Rishi Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Padder in addition to his own duties,” the order.

Varunjeet Charak, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Padder, Kishtwar, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Padder, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar.

Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Jammu against an available vacancy.

Bilal Mukhtar Dar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Director, Information (PR), Srinagar against an available vacancy.

Manu Hansa, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Nasir Mehmood Khan, JKAS, awaitinq orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar, relieving Raeis Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

“He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Srinagar, relieving Javid Naseem Masoodi, JKAS, Sub¬ Registrar, Srinagar (East) of the additional charge of the post.”

Chand Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been pasted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.

Jaffar Hussain Sheikh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Lekh Raj, JKAS, Tehsildar Kashtigarh, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Assar, Doda. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Assar, Doda in addition to his own duties.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print