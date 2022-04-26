Sarpanch killed, 6 injured in road accident in Pattan

Srinagar: A Sarpanch from Kupwara was killed and four other PRI members besides two policemen were injured when a bus carrying PRIs met with an accident near Renzi Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
Official sources told that SRTC bus carrying PRIs had a head-on collision with a tipper vehicle near Renzi Tappar Pattan, leading to the death of one of them identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Samad Bhat from Gulgam Kupwara and injuries to six others identified as Haqeeqat Shah son of Abdul Qayoom, Abdul Qayoom Shah son of Aladin of Gugloosa Kupwara, constable Abdul Hameed Bhat son of Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Jabbar Lone son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Sherwanipora Baramulla, SGCT Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohiuddin , Abdul Ahad Khan son of Wali Mohammad Khan of Nutnoosa. The injured have been hospitalized.
—GNS
