Political process destroyed, youth jailed in J&K: Mehbooba on Modi’s speech

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a laboratory and the political process has been destroyed here.

Addressing a press conference, she said that the initiative taken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is missing at present.

“The people of J&K are suffering as the bulldozers bulldozed the constitution and democracy,” she said, adding that the affairs of J&K are being run through remote control. “Everything in Jammu and Kashmir is being put on sale and in such a situation we don’t see elections to be held soon here,” she said.

Mehbooba said that the mainstream political parties are being bulldozed. “We are not being allowed to go anywhere. The leaders are being deprived of their security,” PDP chief said, adding that the political process has been destroyed completely.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Jammu on Sunday where he said that the youth in J&K will not face what their fathers and grandfathers witnessed, Mehbooba said, “Yes, PM is right in saying that youth here wouldn’t see what their grandfathers and fathers have witnessed as they will be booked under UAPA, harassed by NIA and other agencies, they will be jailed, they will be shifted to Tihar jail, the employment meant for them will be given to people from non-locals, their land will be given to others, and contracts for sand, marvel and others given to non-locals.”

She said that the PM is talking about youth, but “I fail to understand who he was referring to, those who are being booked under UAPA, those whose land is being snatched?”

The former chief minister also said that the people here have been pushed to reel under darkness even in the holy month of Ramadan. “The government left no stone unturned to push J&K towards darkness. The present power scenario is ample proof,” she said. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print