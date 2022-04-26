LeT ‘hybrid’ militant arrested in Pampore

PAMPORE: Police in Pampore said that they received a specific input that a militant associate has got arms and ammunition from Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) with the intention to kill non-local labourers in Pampore area, police said on Tuesday.
Based on the input police along with Army 50RR and CRPF 110 Bn acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect Rayees Ahamd Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir, resident of Chandhara Pampore and recovered one Chinese Pistol along with ammunition from his possession.
During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT militant code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town. Rayees was promised to be recruited as a militant after the execution of the attack, it said.
sought aid from his friend Shakir Hamid Bhat son of Abdul Hamid Bhat, resident of Alochibagh Samboora Pampore to identify the target and provide him with a motorcycle for executing this attack, police officials told Kashmir Reader.
Accordingly a case FIR No.43/2022 registered in police station Pampore and further investigation is continuing.