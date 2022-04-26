Mughal Road Reopens Tomorrow, Finally

Jammu: Mughal road, connecting Shopian and Poonch-Rajouri districts, shall open for regular traffic from tomorrow, officials said today.

A senior officer confirmed that the road is being thrown open for traffic on Wednesday.

The snow clearance work on Mughal Road had been completed long back, almost two weeks ago, but vehicular movement was allowed on it till date. Nomads had been pressing for the reopening of the road and also held protests in support of the demand recently.

“ Kindly follow the Traffic Advisories issued by Traffic Police Authorities from time to time for smooth movement & regulation of HMVs/LMVs on this Road,” Divisional Commissioner Jammu said. (GNS)

