7 CRPF men injured in Shopian road accident

Shopian: At least seven CRPF troopers sustained injuries in a road accident at Sofipora area of Zainpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, official said.

An official said that road accident took place at Sofipora area of Zainapora village between CRPF vehicle and a speeding truck, in which several CRPF men sustained injuries.

He said the vehicle belongs to 178 Battalion CRPF and identified few of the injured as Abishayk, Pankaj (head injuries), rest have minor injuries, he said adding that injured has been shifted to hospital for treatment—(KNO)

