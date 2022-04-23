Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir’s prog on Hazrat Ali (RA) cancelled due to illegal detention: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said that today which marks the occasion of “Youm-e-Fatah-e-Makkah” – the day Muslims conquered the city of Mecca – a large number of the faithful offered the 3rd Friday of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak at the historic central grand mosque.

However, thousands of people having come from nook and corner of the valley were once again disappointed over the absence of their beloved leader Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who continues to be under illegal and arbitrary house detention since 5 August 2019. The authorities are not releasing him despite repeated pleas by the people.

Meanwhile, terming the “Youm-e-Fatah-e-Makkah” a revolutionary and historic day in Islamic history, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in a statement said that in connection with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Khalifah of Muslims Hazrat Ali (RA) – the ‘Lion of Allah’ and the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir used to address a large gathering at Aastaan-e-Aaliya Dastgeer Sahib Sarai Bala Srinagar and throw light on the life and contribution of Hazrat Ali (RA) besides paying glowing tributes to him. Unfortunately, due to the continuous detention of the Mirwaiz, the programme could not be organised this year too, which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

Meanwhile, the Khateeb and Imam of Jama Masjid Srinagar, Moulana Ahmad Saeed Naqshbandi while calling for immediate and unconditional release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said it was high time to ensure his release so that he could fulfill his peaceful religious, social and official responsibilities.

The octogenarian Imam appreciated the efforts made by the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid to provide all possible facilities to the worshipers and pilgrims including arranging of Iftar for the faithful. In this regard, he praised the role of employees and staff of the Auqaf.

