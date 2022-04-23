IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar is celebrating its 35th Convocation Ceremony

`SRINAGAR: Indira Gandhi National Open University is organizing 35th Convocation ceremony Nationally at IGNOU, Hqrs New Delhi along with 32 Regional Centres in their respective Regional jurisdiction across the Nation. The Chief Guest for 35th Convocation Ceremony at national level IGNOU, Hqrs New Delhi will be Hon’ble Minister Education, Skill development & Entrepreneurship Government of India Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. Simultaneously, 32 Regional centres across the nation are also celebrating the same function with the Guest of Honour, who will preside and address the Convocation function of the different 32 Regional Centres. The total awardees on 35th Convocation at national level are 291570 across the nation.

Regional Director, IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar Dr. Kamlesh Meena said the 35th convocation ceremony function is being celebrated by IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar also on 26.04.2022 and the Venue of the function is Tagore hall, Wazir Bagh, Srinagar Kashmir. Dr. Meena said during the 35th convocation ceremony of IGNOU RC Srinagar Kashmir 10370 learners will be awarded their degrees in various programmes and one of our learners who bagged the Gold Medal across the nation in Master of Anthropology (MAAN). On the 35th Convocation ceremony the Guest of Honour for the function of convocation at Regional centre Srinagar will be Director, National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT), Prof. Rakesh Sehgal. Dr. Kamlesh Meena said Prof. Rakesh Sehgal Director NIT is well known academician, scientist, technocrat and innovative personality in today’s time and his innovative leadership and academic potential of managing national Institute of Technology by imparting professional, technological, scientific and research based programmes from the institution which is being headed by Prog. Rakesh Sehgal. NIT Srinagar achieved remarkable status, position and developed an image of the best national institution among other NITs across the Nation. The presence of Prof . Rakesh Sehgal will be an opening path for our IGNOU learners and his presence will enhance the confidence of our learners and youth of Kashmir Valley.

Regional Centre Srinagar specially invited as a Chief Speaker of the function Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Institute of management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPA), Saurabh Bhagat Senior Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) to give a motivational, encouragement and moral boost to our learners for achieving new heights during their academic career and social life.

Shri, Saurabh Bhagat heading the institute of IMPA, the role of IMPA has assumed greater significance in view of the rapid advances in technology, economy and managerial practices occurring all over the country. The state per se cannot remain isolated and immune from such changes. IMPA can claim with a sense of pride and achievement for its vital role in keeping the administrative machinery of the State abreast of latest developments in the country and the world at large. It has undertaken research studies on strategically important and contemporary issues, which explore and suggest policy options, having bearing on quality of governance and issues of public interest. It has also conducted several training programmes on various aspects of the theory and practice of Public Administration. His presence in the 35th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar definitely will be a boon and opportunity to our learners by knowing and listening to his Skill, Administrative capability and the nature of administrative management.

