Team EPFO settles around 4000 claims in 4 days

JAMMU: EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has taken a series of proactive measures to fast-track its services and come up to the expectations of the stakeholders.

The EPFO is providing social security to its members despite several hurdles and obstacles coming in the way.

“There has been a significant improvement in the daily disposals, which have increased from around 500 daily settlements of claims to 1000 despite challenges such as intermittent power cut, ongoing strike of the employees of JKEPFO among others” an official handout of the EFPO stated.

The dedicated team of EPFO, RO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh has taken a resolve to extend seamless service to the stakeholders of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The exemplary work is being accomplished by a team of committed staff which include Pranav Gupta (ASO) who recorded disposal of 210 claims, Chiranji Lal Sharma (SSSA) 220 claims, Dharmander (SS) 284 claims, Sanjeev Kumar (Sr. SSA) 344 claims, Ketan Saxena (Sr. SSA) 366 claims, Subhash Chandra (Sr. SSA) 306 claims, Arun Kumar (Sr. SSA) 345 claims, Raja Ramanna (SSSA) 297 claims, Rajander Kumar (SSSA) 285 claims, during previous four days.

The EPFO, Jammu settled three thousand three hundred fifty-five (3355) claims in last four days. This achievement has been supported by Accounts Officers, who finally approve the claims.

Amit Jakhmola, Shiva Murthy, Pramod Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Vijay Choithani and Jagpreet Cheema in Jammu, and Ankur Janghu, Suhail Khan in Srinagar, Pramod Lokhande, (DPA) and Rajan T (DPA), Arpit Singhal (SSSA) and Mukesh Kumar (SSSA) have equally supported in achieving this feet.

Meanwhile a death claim pertaining to Late Shabeer Ahmad Bhat was received where a decision had to be taken whether the case has to be considered as “death in away from service” or “Death in service”.

Considering the bank statement of the deceased employee/member provided by claimant Rafiqa Bano and the conversation held with representative of Establishment, NHM, Banihal, an order was issued to process the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) claim in addition to P F claim, treating the case as “death in service”.

Similarly, case of Harjit Singh, an employee of M/s High Vision Security and Allied Services, who died due to Covid was also considered to be “death in service”. The P F claim of Singh has already been settled. Order to process pension and Insurance has already been given on April 21, 2022.

