Govt Gousia Hospital holds mega health mela in Srinagar

Scores of people visit the camp to avail free consultation
Srinagar: A Block Mega Health Mela held at Al Hamzah Park Makdoom Sahab was conducted by Government Gousia Hospital Khanyar, Srinagar under aegis of District Administration, Srinagar, Director Health Services, Kashmir and CMO Srinagar.
Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Rather and ADC Srinagar were present at the event, an official handout said.
It said a total of 30 makeshift OPD rooms were set up for providing free services to patients.
All the patients were provided consultations and medicines for free of cost. Patients from Srinagar and other parts of the Valley visited the medical camp.
They hailed Medical Superintendent, Government Gousia Hospital, for arranging the Block Health Mela for providing quality services in different streams of medical sciences including surgery, Gynecology, orthopedics, ENT, Opthmology, etc.
Hailing doctors for their services, many locals sought more such camps should be held for the benefit of people in Srinagar.
The hospital had expected they would get 10000 patients but official estimates suggested that the rush exceeded the target.