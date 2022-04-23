SKUAST biotechnologist awarded with SERB-Research Scientist award

SRINGAR: A biotechnologist from SKUAST-K has been awarded with the prestigious SERB-Research Scientist award. Dr. Sahar Saleem, a DST-INSPIRE Faculty in the Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama is working on protein signaling in breast cancer. Her research focuses on decoding the interplay between protein signaling and cytoskeletal modulation, leading to metastasis in breast cancer cells.
Dr. Sahar is one out of three young researchers from all over India, who have received the sanction for the SERB-Research Scientist award in the last year.
Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, felicitated and congratulated the awardee for receiving the prestigious award, which includes a research grant and a salary grant equivalent to the salary of an assistant professor of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
