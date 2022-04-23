DC Kulgam chairs DLAC meet on ‘Safe Food & Healthy Diet’

KULGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Chairman of District Level Advisory Committee (DLAC) today, convened a meeting of officers to ensure effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standard Act (FSSA) 2006 in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed for raising mass awareness regarding FSSA-2006. He on the occasion directed the Food Safety Officer, CEO and other officers to conduct awareness camps across the district.

The DC instructed to mobilize joint inspection squads and ensure vigorous enforcement action to crack whip on sale of adulterated and expired food items in the market.

He instructed the officers to ensure that proper sanitation and hygiene is being maintained at all sale outlets. Besides, he also stressed the mapping of butchers, milkmen, roti makers/nanvayis to make their health checkups a routine manner.

Dr. Bilal urged the Food Safety Officer to start systematic capacity building programmes to persons affiliated with food production including vegetable vendors, roti makers, milkmen and others. He added that the Food Safety Department has a vital role and responsibility in ensuring that all mandatory parameters are being maintained while producing such items.

The DC said that more thrust and efforts from all concerned are required to ensure and make the movement sustainable for overall interest and betterment of common people.

At the outset, Food Safety Officer (FSO) Kulgam in detail presented the overall performance and activities carried out by the department vis-à-vis implementation of FSS act 2006.

He said the department has been keeping close vigil on the market, particularly business units affiliated with food production.

The meeting was attended by ADC, CEO, CMO, AD Food, FSO and other officers.

