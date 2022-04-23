Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Health melas across Anantnag

ANANTNAG: Nehru Yuva Kendra Anantnag today organised Health melas in all the blocks of Anantnag district.
The volunteers, youth club members, mahila mandal members participated in the programme besides a large number of locals.
The volunteers held placards displaying “Health is wealth” to spread awareness among the participants about the steps to be taken to maintain good health. The youth club members informed the participants about the benefits of Golden card and registration process.
Discussion was held to get rid of drug menace and to take remedial steps under Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan, in letter and spirit. It is in place to mention here that yoga sessions, fitness activities, etc were also held at the blocks.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director, NYK Anantnag said that the aim of conducting such melas is to aware people about the value of health and steps to be taken to keep everyone healthy besides trying to eradicate drug menace and ensure hygienic behavior and hygienic environment.
