844 vaccinated, 595 samples collected in Ramban

Enforcement teams recover `4200 fine from violators
RAMBAN: The Health Department on Friday administered covid vaccine doses to 844 persons including 174 children in the 15-17 year age group and 648 in 12-14 year age group in district Ramban.
Continuing the enforcement drive to implement Covid protocol, the Enforcement teams fined scores of violators for roaming without wearing face masks and not maintaining physical distance.
The enforcement teams, during the inspection in their respective jurisdictions, recovered a fine of Rs. 4200 from violators. The Enforcement teams urged the people to wear face masks and maintain physical distance besides taking Covid vaccination doses at their nearest CVC.
As per daily bulletin issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr. Mohammad Fareed Bhat, the Health Department has collected 595 samples including 160 RT-PCR and 435 RAT samples besides administering Covid vaccine to 844 persons at various dedicated Vaccination Centres in the district.