Inspire Awards: Encouraging innovation

Increase in population is directly proportional to increase in day-to-day demands. These range from a needle to giant space rockets, a toy to large water ships. We are living in an advanced era that is powered by inventions and technology. Throughout the world every leader talks about their country’s atomic power, its space crafts, science labs and several other technological resources. Behind every innovation, there is a human mind which collects, experiences, notices the happenings around him/her and tries to resolve the difficulties faced by the world. The science and technology sector in most countries is encouraging youth, motivating them, providing to them scholarships, fellowship programmes.

It is well said that “necessity is the mother of invention”. In this article I am going to talk about the ‘Inspire’ award MANAK of the Department of Science and Technology (DST). All educational institutes throughout the country take part in MANAK programmes and forward innovative ideas of their students to the Department of Science and Technology. Schools, both government and private, need to approach their concerned DIETs (District Institutes of Education and Training) to collect information on how to go through the whole process.

MANAK (Millions Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) is executed by the DST in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation of India (NIF), which is an autonomous body of DST that aims to motivate students in the age group of 10-15 years and studying in classes 6th to 10th. It conducts ideas competition in schools. The selected students get a cash reward of Rs 10,000. Heads of schools select a computer-knowing teacher as teacher in-charge of Inspire awards in their respective schools. The in-charge teachers look after the whole process throughout the year. The teachers in-charge have to:

Keep in touch with the district authority (DIET).

Conduct an idea competition in the schools before the stipulated date of Inspire awards nominations announced by the DST.

Select innovative ideas from the students: 5 students from middle school and 2 students from secondary school.

Collect the details of the nominated students, like their bank details and Aadhaar details.

Go to the link “www.dst.gov.in” or simply search for Inspire awards.

Login as school authority with the credentials provided by the District Authority.

In word format write the details of the student, and insert a rough diagram picture of the idea of the student, then forward it to the District Authority.

