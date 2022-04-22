10 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Ten Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

It said that five each cases were detected in Jammu division and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 453966.

Moreover, 08 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08 from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 25,391 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,25,12,096.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 453966 positive cases, 55 are Active Positive (15 in Jammu Division and 40 in Kashmir Division), 449160 have recovered and 4751 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2423 in Kashmir division.

Till date 6428825 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29989 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 55 in isolation and 494743 in home surveillance. Besides, 5899287 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin informs that Srinagar district of Kashmir division reported 02 and Baramulla reported 03 fresh cases across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, in Jammu division four cases have been reported from Jammu district while Kathua district reported one fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

