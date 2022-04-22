Cold returns with snow in higher reaches, rains in plains

Srinagar: Cold returned in Kashmir after higher reaches saw fresh snow while plains were lashed by rains on Thursday with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting wet weather till Friday.

In Kashmir, many areas in north Kashmir and central Kashmir received snow. Gulmarg, Gurez, Machil, and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall, the officials said.

They said snowfall was reported from Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway as well as in the higher reaches of Srinagar.

There were reports of hailstorm from some areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

The plain areas in the Kashmir Valley received rainfall, they added.

The wet weather spell brought down the temperature across the valley, bringing respite from the unusual warm temperatures prevalent there, the officials said.

The MeT office has said the weather will remain cloudy, with occasional rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds, and hailstorm at isolated places of the valley till Friday.

“Today, freaky weather, cloudy with occasional rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds, hail storm at isolated places and snowfall over higher reaches likely to continue till tomorrow (April 22nd) at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu (from afternoon onwards),” the officials.

“Due to (scattered rains) slight respite from hot weather is expected in Jammu region.” However he said there’s “no forecast” of any major rainfall.

There is a possibility of snowfall over the higher reaches as well.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print